22 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 14th, there were twenty-two (22) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, nine (9) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twenty-four (124). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand six hundred and twenty-nine (1629).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty-four (124) people in home isolation. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand four hundred and seventy-eight (1478).



