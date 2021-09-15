22 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley hereby extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 58th COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Minister Ottley wishes the family strength and healing during their time of grief.

As of September 14th, there were twenty-two (22) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, sixteen (16) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred ninety-five (195). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand twenty-one (4021).

