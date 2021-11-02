225 benefit from Tzu Chi healthy school breakfast prog.; public invited to support program. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation has stepped up to the plate to ensure that students have the best chances of making optimal use of the education being offered by providing a healthy breakfast to approximately 225 students at two schools.

The foundation has received requests from other schools for the breakfast program and Tzu Chi would like to invite the public to support the program. It costs only US $1 per day to help one student. “You can choose to support as many students as you would like.”

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017, Tzu ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38951-225-benefit-from-tzu-chi-healthy-school-breakfast-prog-public-invited-to-support-program.html