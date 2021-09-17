23 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of September 16th, there were nineteen (19) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, twenty-three (23) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred eighty-three (183). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand fifty-three (4053).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred seventy-five (175) people in home isolation. Eight (8) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at fifty-nine (59).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to three thousand eight ...



...



