24 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 11th, there were twenty- four (24) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of twelve (12) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twenty-nine (129). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand two hundred and twenty- five (1225).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty- three (123) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since ...



