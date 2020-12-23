24 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 22nd, there were twenty- four (24) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of twelve (12) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twenty- two (122). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand three hundred and sixty- two (1362).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and eighteen (118) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36448-24-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-3.html