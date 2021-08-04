24 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 4th, there were twenty-four (24) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however four (4) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred thirty-two (132). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand eight hundred forty-eight (2848).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred nineteen (119) people in home isolation. Thirteen (13) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two ...



