24 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 9th, there were twenty- four (24) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of six (6) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twelve (112). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand one hundred and eighty- five (1185).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and six (106) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the ...



