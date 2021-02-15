24 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of February 14th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twenty-four (24) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to fifty-eight (58). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand nine hundred and ninety-eight (1998).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty-seven (57) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand nine hundred ...



