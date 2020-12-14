24 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 14th, there were seventeen (17) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of twenty- four (24) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twenty- four (124). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand two hundred and forty-nine (1249).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and seventeen (117) people in home isolation. Seven (7) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the ...



