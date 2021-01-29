25 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 29th, there were twenty-five (25) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however fourteen (14) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and sixty-two (162). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand eight hundred and forty-seven (1847).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and sixty (160) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has ...



