25 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—As of December 20th, there were five (5) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of twenty-five (25) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and eighteen (118). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand three hundred and twenty- eight (1328).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and eleven (111) people in home isolation. Seven (7) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36430-25-covid-19-recoveries-today.html