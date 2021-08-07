26 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 7th, there were twenty-six (26) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, three (3) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two hundred ten (210). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand nine hundred fifty (2950).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred ninety-six (196) people in home isolation. Fourteen (14) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38236-26-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-3.html