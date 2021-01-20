26 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 20th, there were twenty-six (26) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however nineteen (19) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and thirty-four (134). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand seven hundred and three (1703).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and thirty-three (133) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has ...



