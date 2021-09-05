27 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 57th COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Prayers go out to the family during their time of grief.

As of September 4th, there were twenty-seven (27) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, twenty-three (23) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two hundred thirty-nine (239). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand eight hundred twenty four (3824).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two hundred twenty-eight (228) people in ...



