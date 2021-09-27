28 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of the three (3) victims who passed away due to COVID-19. Strength and prayers go out to the families during this time.

As of September 27th, there were twenty-two (22) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, twenty-eight (28) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred fifty-seven (157). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand two hundred thirty-five (4235).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred fifty (150) people in home ...



...



