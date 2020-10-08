28 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 8th, there was one (1) person who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery of twenty- eight (28) persons; bringing the total active cases to fifty- seven (57). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and ninety- nine (699).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty- seven (57) people in home isolation. No patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center due to COVID. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to six hundred and twenty (620). One hundred and thirty-three (133) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1079 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4674 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Acting together, we can continue to slow down the spread of the virus by wearing your masks, practicing the 2-meters social distancing, sanitize and wash your hands frequently, and refrain from mass gatherings.



