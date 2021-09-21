29 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his sympathy to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 61st COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Minister Ottley wishes the family peace during their time of loss.

As of September 21st, there were twenty-nine (29) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, seventeen (17) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred sixty-three (163). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand one hundred forty-six (4146).

