3 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of April 15th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, three (3) persons have recovered. The total active cases remain at thirty-six (36). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred two (2202).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty-five (35) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred thirty-nine ...



