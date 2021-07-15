3 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of July 15th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19. There were no recoveries recorded today. The total active cases have increased to thirty (30). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand six hundred fifty-nine (2659).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-seven (27) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at two thousand five hundred ninety-five ...



