3 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of November 2nd, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however four (4) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-six (26). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand five hundred one (4501).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-four (24) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand four hundred (4400).



...



