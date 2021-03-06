3 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of March 6th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, one (1) person has recovered; bringing the total active cases to seventeen (17). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand and seventy (2070).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventeen (17) people in home isolation. Currently, there are no patients hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand and twenty-six (2026). ...



