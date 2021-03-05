3 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of March 5th, there was 1 (one) person who tested positive for COVID-19; however three (3) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to fifteen (15). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand and sixty-seven (2067).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifteen (15) people in home isolation. Currently, there are no patients hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand and twenty-five (2025). ...



