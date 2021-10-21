3 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- ;[As of October 21st, there was one (1) person who tested positive for COVID-19; however three (3) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty-six (46). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred sixty-eight (4468).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-six (46) people in home isolation. Zero (0) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand three hundred forty-seven ...



