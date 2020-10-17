3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 17th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery of five (5) persons; bringing the total active cases to sixty- three (63). The total number of confirmed cases is now seven hundred and forty- nine (749).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty- six (56) people in home isolation. Seven (7) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center, and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has



