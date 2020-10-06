3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 6th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; bringing the total active cases to seventy- five (75). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and eighty-nine (689).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy-four (74) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains isolated and is being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at five hundred and ninety- two (592). One hundred and eighty- three (183) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1079 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4650 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek thanks the community for taking COVID-19 seriously. The sacrifices being made by wearing masks in public daily, canceling mass gathering’s and social distancing from your friends and family are not in vain. These are highly important as we are doing all we can to slow down the spread of the virus.



