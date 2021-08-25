30 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 25th, there were thirty (30) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, thirty-eight (38) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to three hundred twenty-two (322). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand five hundred fifty (3550).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring three hundred five (305) people in home isolation. Seventeen (17) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at forty-six (46).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to three



