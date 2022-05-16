30th ‘Ronde van Aruba’ is going to start. | SMN NEWS

ARUBA:--- On the evening of the 20th of May 2022, the 30th edition of the ‘Ronde van Aruba’ is going to start. The running event, organized by the Marine Barracks in Savaneta, has already existed since 1971. Two members of the Marines, challenged themselves once, to run the island in a solo race. Since that moment this idea has grown into an annual event. The running course is 72 kilometers long, largely follows the coastline of the island, and is one of the toughest and longest-running courses in the Caribbean Region. The governor of Aruba, His Excellency Alfonso Boekhoudt, will ...



