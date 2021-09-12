31 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of September 11th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however thirty-one (31) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two hundred nineteen (219). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand nine hundred seventy-nine (3979).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two hundred seven (207) people in home isolation. Twelve (12) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at fifty-seven (57).

