31 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 8th, there were twenty-three (23) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, thirty-one (31) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and two (102). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand five hundred and fifty-four (1554).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and two (102) people in home isolation. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand four hundred and twenty-five (1425). Two hundred ...



