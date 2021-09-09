33 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 8th, there were thirty-three (33) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twenty-three (23) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two hundred forty-one (241). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand nine hundred twenty-one (3921).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two hundred twenty-nine (229) people in home isolation. Twelve (12) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at fifty-seven (57).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to three ...



