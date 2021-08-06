33 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of August 6th, there were thirty-three (33) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, thirteen (13) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred eighty-seven (187). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand nine hundred twenty-four (2924).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred seventy-five (175) people in home isolation. Twelve (12) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38234-33-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today.html