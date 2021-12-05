332 Booster shots administered at the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation on Thursday and Friday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday, December 2nd, and Friday, December 3rd, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) hosted a vaccination pop-up for the booster against Covid-19. On Thursday, a total of 146 boosters were given. Thirty-two to the WYCCF staff, 70 clients, and 44 clients' family members and senior citizens. On Friday, all healthcare workers on the island were invited to come and take their booster, as well as the remainder of the WYCCF staff, clients, and family members who couldn't come the day before. On Friday, the remaining staff and clients and all local healthcare workers were invited for ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39220-332-booster-shots-administered-at-the-white-yellow-cross-care-foundation-on-thursday-and-friday.html