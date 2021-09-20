3,396 receive Tzu Chi emergency food packages. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A total of three thousand three hundred and ninety-six persons in need in Dutch St. Maarten and French St. Martin as well as 18 institutions received food packages from the St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation as part of its emergency food relief recently.



Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases the foundation’s volunteers, at one point during the relief, went house to house to deliver the food packages, which contained rice, flour, oil, baking powder, dry peas, jam, peanut butter, toilet paper, Clorox and Club Social biscuits.



The emergency relief period ran from May 16 to Jul 30, 2021.



