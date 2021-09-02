34 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the three (3) victims who passed away due to COVID-19. Much strength to the families during this time.

As of September 2nd, there were twenty-nine (29) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, thirty-four (34) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two hundred fifty-seven (257). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand seven hundred seventy-five (3775).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two hundred forty-two (242) people in home isolation. Fifteen ...



