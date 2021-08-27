36 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 48th COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Minister Ottley wishes the family strength during this time.

As of August 27th, there were thirty-six (36) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, thirty-three (33) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to three hundred fourteen (314). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand six hundred sixteen (3616).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring three hundred (300) people in home isolation. Fourteen (14) ...



