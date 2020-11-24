36-year-old died suddenly after surgery at SMMC. (UPDATED) | SMN NEWS

~ Inspectorate of Health Investigating.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- A 36-year-old woman lost her life during the early afternoon on Tuesday at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) after reportedly having an abdominal myomectomy (major surgery to remove fibroids.) The operation was conducted by local gynecologist Dr. Randal Friday.

SMN News learned that the surgery went well but after she was taken to the ward it was discovered that she was motionless sometime after 2:30 pm it is reported that the patient died of pulmonary embolism (huge blood clot in the lungs.) Further explained that based on what they know ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36219-36-year-old-died-suddenly-after-surgery-at-smmc-updated.html