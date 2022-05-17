39.3 grams marijuana intercepted at airport, four people arrested. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Alpha Team intercepted three suitcases containing some 39.335 grams of marijuana on Sunday. The smuggled contraband came into Sint Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport. Four people have been arrested in this ongoing investigation.

Three men with the initials D.A.S.B. (42), I.G.R. (54), and S.L.M.R (35) respectively were arrested for their involvement in a drug trafficking operation. The fourth man with the initials R.M.R. (64), was arrested after attempting to hinder the investigation by attacking an officer.

R.M.R. was released after questioning. The other three suspects ...



