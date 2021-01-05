39 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 5th, there were thirty-nine (39) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however fifteen (15) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to ninety-two (92). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand five hundred and four (1504).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety (90) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand three hundred ...



