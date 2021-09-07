39 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 7th, there were thirty-nine (39) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twenty-five (25) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two hundred thirty-one (231). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand eight hundred eighty-eight (3888).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two hundred twenty (220) people in home isolation. Eleven (11) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at fifty-seven (57).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to three ...



