4.6 earthquake – 22 km WSW of Marigot, St. Martin, on Friday, 13 Nov 4.35 pm | SMN NEWS

Light magnitude 4.6 earthquake 22 km southwest of Marigot, St. Martin

4.6 quake 13 Nov 4:35 pm (GMT -4)

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.6 quake in St. Martin near the town of Marigot only 7 minutes ago. The earthquake hit in the afternoon on Friday 13 November 2020 at 4.35 pm local time at an intermediate depth of 105....



