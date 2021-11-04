4 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of November 4th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, three (3) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-six (26). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand five hundred five (4505).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-five (25) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

Since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten, the number of people recovered has increased to four thousand four hundred four ...



...



