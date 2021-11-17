4 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of November 16th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however one (1) person has recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-six (36). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand five hundred forty-six (4546).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty-five (35) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand four hundred thirty-five ...



...



