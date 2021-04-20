4 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of April 20th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, two (2) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-three (23). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred eleven (2211).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-two (22) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred sixty-one ...



