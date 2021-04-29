4 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of April 29th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however three (3) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to sixteen (16). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred thirty (2230).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fourteen (14) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred ...



