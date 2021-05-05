4 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of May 5th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however four (4) persons have recovered. The total active cases remain at twenty-three (23). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred forty-seven (2247).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-one (21) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred ...



