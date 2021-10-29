4 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of October 29th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however two (2) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-two (32). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred ninety-two (4492).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty (30) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand three hundred eighty-five ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38928-4-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-9.html