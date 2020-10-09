4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 9th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery of two (2) persons; bringing the total active cases to fifty- nine (59). The total number of confirmed cases is now seven hundred and three (703).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty- nine (59) people in home isolation. No patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center due to COVID. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has ...



