4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 31st, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; increasing the total active cases to fifty- one (51). The total number of confirmed cases is now eight hundred and twenty- six (826).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty- five (45) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at ...



