4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 3rd, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; bringing the total active cases to eighty- four (84). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and seventy-eight (678).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty (80) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at five hundred and seventy- two (572). Two hundred and forty (240) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1047 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 2747 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

As we continue to work towards flattening the curve, please remain cautious when in public places and use your masks, practice the 2-meters social distancing, sanitize and wash your hands frequently, and refrain from mass gathering.



